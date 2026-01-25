YMCA’s Senior Snowflake drive a success

The YMCA of Van Wert County held its final 2025 Senior Snowflake initiative during with the purpose of maintaining connection with residents of local nursing homes who experience limited visitation during the holidays.

The Senior Snowflake initiative was developed to provide holiday baskets and personal interaction for residents who may face financial hardship or have family members living at a distance. The program was supported through donations from the local community and participation from members of the YMCA senior programs.

Holiday baskets were delivered on December 22, prior to Christmas, as scheduled. Each basket was hand-delivered to residents in their rooms to allow for individual interaction and conversation. Front desk staff member Nikki Williams assisted with delivery and spent time visiting with residents during the distribution.

“Seeing the smiles and receiving hugs added meaning to the holiday season,” Williams said. “The reactions from the residents showed how much simple connection matters. The visits also brought back memories from earlier work experiences in the facility.”

Organizers reported that many residents expressed appreciation during the visits, with visible engagement during conversations and interactions. The initiative provided an opportunity for seniors to receive personal attention during a time of year that can feel isolating for those without regular visitors.

The Senior Snowflake initiative is planned to continue as an annual effort, becoming part of ongoing seasonal programming through the YMCA. The program is intended to strengthen relationships with local nursing homes while reinforcing the importance of community presence and connection for older adults.

