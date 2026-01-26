Beverly Poling Berryman

Beverly Poling Berryman, 83, of Venice, Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior unexpectantly on Friday night, January 23, 2026. in her Florida home.

She was born on June 28, 1942, in Van Wert, the daughter of Frank and Winona Poling. She was in the last graduating class from Hoaglin Jackson School in 1960.

She married her classmate and the love of her life, Terrell D. Berryman in 1964. They moved to Englewood, Florida, where Terrell was a dentist and Beverly worked as his dental assistant. The couple was married for 62 years.

After retirement, they returned to Grover Hill and built a country home where they lived from May through October each year and attended Zion Christian Union Church.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Terrell; one daughter, Renee Davis (Robert); one grandson, Jonathan Davis; two siblings, Carolyn Gehres and Connie DuVall (Larry); many nieces and nephews, and a stepbrother, Franklin Bert Edwards (Grace).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Winona Poling; her stepfather, Kenneth Edwards; and her brother-in-law, Marlin Gehres.

A graveside burial will take place in Middle Creek Cemetery, Paulding County later this year.