Humane Society to be closed next week

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society will undergo a scheduled kennel improvement project beginning Monday, February 2, through Saturday, February 7, made possible through a generous legacy gift from the estate of Don Gerber and a grant from the Van Wert County Foundation.

During this one-week project, the Humane Society will be closed to the public to allow construction to be completed safely and efficiently. Dogs will be temporarily relocated within the facility to accommodate the upgrades, and while walk-in visits will be paused, appointments will still be available as needed. Daily care for all animals will continue without interruption.

The Van Wert County Humane Society will be closed next week for an improvement project. VW independent file photo

“Dogs are hard on kennels,” said Humane Society Board Secretary Kirsten Barnhart. “These upgrades reflect our growth, learning, and our commitment to continually improving conditions for the animals and the people who care for them.”

The kennel upgrades will focus on improvements that enhance durability, safety, cleanliness, and workflow, creating a better environment for dogs while also supporting volunteers and staff who work hands-on with the animals every day.

The project was made entirely possible through Gerber’s generous estate gift following his passing, an act of compassion that will have a lasting impact on the shelter and the animals it serves.

“Legacy gifts like this allow us to invest in meaningful improvements that might not otherwise be possible,” Barnhart said. “Mr. Gerber’s wish was that we utilize the money to improve the lives of the animals we care for and his generosity will directly benefit dogs and cats for years to come, ensuring our shelter remains a safe, welcoming place for animals, staff, and volunteers alike.”

Barnhart noted that planned giving is a way to leave a lasting legacy that benefits the homeless pets in Van Wert County. Including the Humane Society in a will or estate plan is a meaningful way to continue helping animals beyond one’s lifetime and ensures future generations of pets receive the care they deserve.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and support during the brief closure and look forward to reopening with improved kennel spaces that better serve the dogs and the people who depend on them,” Barnhart said.

For appointment requests, questions, or information about legacy giving, please contact the Van Wert County Humane Society directly or visit VWCHS.org.