Irene Jewell Pavel

Irene Jewell Pavel, 71, of Van Wert, passed away on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born March 18, 1954, in Van Wert, to Donald and Martha (Rison) Ream Sr., who both preceded her in death.

Irene loved to crochet, read, and work on word search puzzles. She also enjoyed relaxing with classic black‑and‑white television shows. Before her mobility issues, she attended services at The Salvation Army in Van Wert, where she was active in various women’s groups. She also volunteered for a time, providing secretarial support at Trinity Friends Church.

She is survived by her children, Andrew (Christy Fischer) Ream and Heather Ream, both of Van Wert, and Allen (Amanda) Pavel of Pleasant Lake, Indiana. She also leaves behind her siblings, Don (Judy) Ream of Mason, John (Ann) Ream of Van Wert, Mart (Les) Bowling of Mason, Connie (Bill) Kistler of Leipsic, and Patty Martin of Strongsville; grandchildren, Hannah, Kyle, Cody, Keiko, Addi, and Kolton, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by an infant sister, Bonnie Ream.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 30, at the Alspach‑Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Memorial donations may be made in Irene’s name to The Salvation Army.

To share in Irene’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.