Random Thoughts: 6-0 again, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The latest installment of Random Thoughts includes another perfect weekend, girls basketball title races, a new hall of famer, and a couple of cast-offs hitting it big.

6-0, again

Last week, I wrote that Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview boys’ basketball teams went a combined 6-0 on successive nights, Friday and Saturday, January 16-17. It was the first time since the 2017-2018 season.

Guess what – it happened again this past weekend.

Jeremy Best during his playing days at Bluffton University, then called Bluffton College. Photo provided

Van Wert: 47-42 over Wapakoneta, 54-42 over Coldwater

Crestview: 69-52 over Delphos Jefferson, 66-63 over Celina (OT)

Lincolnview: 80-66 over Bluffton, 56-46 over Parkway

That means back-to-back weekends, Friday and Saturday, 12 games, 12-0 for the three county schools. So…when’s the last time that happened? Answer – I don’t know. It hasn’t happened in the last 20 seasons. If and when I find when it last happened, I’ll let you know.

By the way, the streak will end this weekend, guaranteed. Crestview doesn’t play Friday night and Van Wert is off on Saturday night.

Girls hoops

For all intents and purposes, the WBL championship game is this Thursday night, when Ottawa-Glandorf (17-0, 6-0 WBL) hosts Bath (11-5, 5-1 WBL).

With all due respect, a win by the Titans would give them a two-game lead and no one is catching them. If Bath can score the win, they would likely have a more than decent shot at finishing as co-champs.

In the NWC, Columbus Grove (15-2, 6-0 NWC) is in the driver’s seat…wins against Bluffton and Delphos Jefferson gives them the outright crown, again. Bluffton can win a share of the title with a win over Spencerville on Thursday, and wins over Columbus Grove and Spencerville. That might be a tall order but hey, that’s why they play the games.

Congratulations

Congratulations go out to Van Wert boys basketball coach Jeremy Best, who was inducted into the Bluffton University Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday. Best was a sharpshooter who scored over 1,200 points for the Beavers back in the mid-1990s, when the school was still called Bluffton College. He hit 161 three pointers in three seasons, fifth all time in school history.

He was given a well deserved standing ovation when it was announced before Saturday’s game against Coldwater.

What?

Let me get this straight – in 2024, quarterback Sam Darnold passed for over 4,300 yards and 35 touchdowns for the Vikings and Minnesota didn’t resign him in favor of…JJ McCarthy, who this season missed seven games due to injuries, passed for just over 1,600 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Meanwhile, Darnold led the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl. Someone should be on thin ice.

By the way, kudos to Darnold for sticking it out. His first three seasons were with the Jets (awful), followed by two seasons in Carolina (not much better, but better than the Jets). It’s a wonder he didn’t hang it up after that.

Turnaround

The Patriots were 4-13 last season. Now with a new head coach, Mike Vrabel, they’re in the Super Bowl. That’s quite a turnaround.

As always, feel free to email me with thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects at sports@thevwindependent.com.