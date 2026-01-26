Snow emergency dropped in Paulding Co.

Submitted information

As of 10 a.m. today (Monday), Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers has lifted the Level 2 snow emergency the county. Paulding County is no longer under any type of snow emergency.

“This doesn’t mean all roadways are in the best condition at this time,” he said. “There may be a significant number of roads still snow covered and hazardous, particularly at intersections, curves and wind obstructed areas. Please allow sufficient time in planning any travel.”