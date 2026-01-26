The Band Perry to perform at the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert LIVE is excited to announce that The Band Perry is coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 27. Known for chart-topping hits, like 2010’s “If I Die Young,” and powerhouse performances, listeners will recall the sweet melodies that frequented the radio. Presented by Sponsor GreenWay Bank, and Supported by OhioHealth, The Band Perry will bring an unforgettable night of music to Van Wert when they take the Niswonger stage at 7:30 p.m.

The Band Perry is a Grammy, CMA, and ACM Award-winning trio known for their genre-defying sound and bold artistic reinvention. Since bursting onto the scene with their 9x Platinum smash hit “If I Die Young,” the Band, led by the artistic eye and creative direction of lead singer/songwriter, Kimberly, have captivated audiences worldwide. The band’s 2025 return marks the end of hiatus and the start of the band’s next era.

The Band Perry is coming to the NPAC on June 27. Photo submitted

Spanning a decade-plus of music and two albums, The Band Perry has sold two and a half million albums, 12 million singles, and racked up over 1 billion streams. Their success story continues to grow both domestically and globally, a talent powerhouse touting sold-out world tours, six #1 singles, multiple RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications, and pioneering chart success. Their Appalachian gothic sound is amplified by heartfelt, original storytelling, dynamic musicianship, and high-energy performance. Known for pushing creative boundaries while staying rooted in Southern tradition, the trio continues to evolve — both artistically and as individuals.

“We are incredibly excited to be the presenting sponsor for The Band Perry and to support a performance that brings such energy and artistry to our community,” shares Rob Slusser, President and CEO of GreenWay Bank. “We take great pride in investing in the arts, and the organizations that make unforgettable experiences possible close to home. The Niswonger continues to elevate our community by welcoming renowned artists and celebrating culture in all its forms, and we are honored to part of that mission.”

“Supporting the arts and live entertainment is just one of the many ways we show our commitment to this community,” said Paula Stabler, President of the Van Wert Hospital of OhioHealth and supporter of the arts. “Van Wert Live! brings people together, and we’re honored to play a role in making these experiences possible for our friends, families, and neighbors.”

Members, you can get your tickets now. Not a member? Become one today and select your perfect seat. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 6. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.