Trustees cancel tonight’s meeting
Submitted information
The Jackson Township Trustees meeting scheduled for 8:30 p.m. tonight (Monday) has been postponed due to outdoor conditions.
POSTED: 01/26/26 at 1:48 pm. FILED UNDER: News
Submitted information
The Jackson Township Trustees meeting scheduled for 8:30 p.m. tonight (Monday) has been postponed due to outdoor conditions.
POSTED: 01/26/26 at 1:48 pm. FILED UNDER: News
Copyright © 2010-2026 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC