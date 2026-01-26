Visit Day scheduled at NSCC Van Wert

The Northwest State Community College Van Wert Campus will host a new student “Visit Day” at the new campus site 520 E. Sycamore St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 11.

Visit Day is a student-focused event hosted by NSCC Learner Services offices (admissions, advising, financial aid, etc.). The main focus is to welcome prospective learners to campus and assist them in completing important steps. On February 11, prospective learners can visit campus and apply, as well as complete important steps like orientation, start their FASFA, tour the building and more. Academic advisors will also be on hand to help answer questions about courses.