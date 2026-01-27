Lock up your data, personal information

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — In recognition of Data Privacy Week this week, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Financial Institutions (DFI) reminds Ohioans of steps they can take to protect their personal information, which is vital to keeping their identity and finances secure. Data Privacy Week also coincides with Identity Theft Awareness Week, which highlights various ways to stay safe online.

According to the FBI’s most recent Internet Crime Report, Americans filed 859,532 complaints of suspected internet crime in 2024 with reported losses exceeding $16 billion, a 33% increase in losses from the previous year. In Ohio, the Federal Trade Commission found that identity theft was the most common online complaint in 2024, with residents filing 27,766 reports.

“Technology has transformed how we live, work, and manage our finances, but it also means criminals have more ways to target and engage us,” said Division Superintendent Kevin Allard. “Some of the most effective steps you can take are also the simplest, such as using strong, unique passwords. By taking just a few minutes to strengthen your digital defense, you can help avoid significant – and potentially costly – issues down the road.”

To stay safe, the Division encourages Ohioans to consider following the following best practices recommended by cybersecurity experts:

Enable Multifactor Authentication (MFA) : Add an extra layer of security to your accounts beyond just a password. Multifactor authentication is a security method that requires more than one form of identification, such as a password plus a code sent to your phone, to verify your identity and protect your accounts.

: Add an extra layer of security to your accounts beyond just a password. Multifactor authentication is a security method that requires more than one form of identification, such as a password plus a code sent to your phone, to verify your identity and protect your accounts. Update Software Regularly : Ensure your devices and apps have the latest security patches. You can search for updates by clicking on the settings menu options within the software. By enabling automatic updates, you can help ensure you stay protected going forward.

: Ensure your devices and apps have the latest security patches. You can search for updates by clicking on the settings menu options within the software. By enabling automatic updates, you can help ensure you stay protected going forward. Strengthen Passwords : Avoid using a one-size-fits-all password. Instead, use complex, unique passwords for each account and don’t reuse them. Additional guidance is provided below.

: Avoid using a one-size-fits-all password. Instead, use complex, unique passwords for each account and don’t reuse them. Additional guidance is provided below. Be Alert for Phishing: Do not click on suspicious links in emails or texts, even if they may appear to be legitimate. Never share personal information with unknown sources.

Change Your Password Day is February 1

The Division invites Ohioans to recognize Change Your Password Day this upcoming Sunday, Feb. 1, by taking the time to update and strengthen passwords to their various platforms and accounts.

When creating or updating passwords, keep these tips in mind:

Avoid using personal information such as names, birthdays, or addresses.

Use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Do not reuse passwords across multiple accounts.

Consider using a password manager to securely store and generate strong passwords.

Enable multifactor authentication wherever possible for added protection.

Safeguarding personal and financial information is an ongoing responsibility. By taking proactive steps, Ohioans can significantly reduce the risk of authorized access to their sensitive or financial information.