Real estate transfers 1/19-1/23/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between January 19-23, 2026.

William L. Smith, Lyndel L. Smith to Smith Preservation Trust, Smith Preservation Trust TR, The Smith Preseveration Trust, The Smith Preservation Trust TR, Trenton W. Smith TR – a portion of Section 24 in Liberty Township; a portion of Section 25 in Liberty Township; a portion of Section 25 in Liberty Township.

DV Keiber Farm LLC to Keber Cattle Land LLC – a portion of Section 17 in Liberty Township; a portion of Section 17 in Liberty Township.

Estate of Carolyn Priddy to Max Priddy – a portion of Section 5 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Jerome E. Blankemeyer to Erica M. Blankemeyer – a portion of Section 8 in Hoaglin Township.

Matthew J. Miller, Michelle L. Miller, Matthew James Miller, Michelle Miller to Matthew J. Miller, Michelle L. Miller – a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township.

Mace SP LLC to FFF Properties LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 826; lot 837.

Estate of Winnie P. Morgan to Peggy Morgan – Van Wert inlots, lot 390; lot 391.

Tamela L. Kerns Dawson, Tamela L. Dawson, Teryl L. Kerns Dawson, Terry L. Kerns Martin, Teryl L. Martin, Tricia L. McPherson, Tricia L. Kerns McPherson, Tonetta L. Kerns Benbow, Tonetta L. Benbow, Mark Dawson, Richard Martin, Allen McPherson to Teryl L. Martin, Tonetta L. Benbow – a portion of Section 3 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 36 in Hoaglin Township.

Estate of Marlene M. Fast to Sandra A. Fast – a portion of Section 19 in Harrison Township.

P & L Fertilizer Company, P and L Fertilizer Company to Jeffery S. Closson, Julie M. Closson – Middle Point subdivisions, lot 35; lot 35; lot 35; Middle Point inlots, lot 137.

Estate of Sandra M. Klinger, estate of Sandy M. Ostendorf to David E. Klinger – a portion of Section 4 in Union Township.

Rick L. Runyon, Dolores Runyon to Rick L. Runyon, Dolores Runyon – a portion of Section 19 in York Township.

Jack E. Baughman, Valerie T. Baughman to Jack E. Baughman, Valerie T. Baughman – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 301.

Clyde Bugle LLC to Phadom LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 81.

Mark A. Bartley, Laurie J. Bartley to Phadom LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 1464; lot 1465; lot 1456.

Clair E. Fralick, Clair Fralick, Marlys L. Fralick to Clair E. Fralick – a portion of Section 9 in Harrison Township; a portion of Section 19 in Harrison Township.

James H. Lahmon II, Carol E. Lahmon to Carol E. Lahmon – Van Wert inlots, lot 3811.

Gary D. Crawford, Julie K. Crawford to Gary D. Crawford, Julie K. Crawford – Van Wert inlots, lot 270; lot 279.

Joshua Ebbing, Natasha Ebbing, Zavier Buzard, Monica Buzard to Hayden M. Geren Maples, Haley M. Speith – Van Wert inlots, lot 2110.

Louise C. McCoy, Judy C. Sterling to Richard E. McCoy – a portion of Section 22 in York Township.