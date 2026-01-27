Van Wert County passports available

VW independent staff/submitted information

The office of Visit Van Wert has announced Van Wert County Passport 250, a new community-wide adventure encouraging residents and visitors to explore destinations across the county while celebrating local history, businesses, and attractions as part of Ohio’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

Passport 250 features monthly themes that guide participants to visit different places throughout Van Wert County, making it easy and fun to discover new locations and revisit local favorites. Participants can collect stamps in their passports throughout the year, with quarterly prizes awarded to those who take part.

Passports are available at the Visit Van Wert office at 140 E. Main Street in downtown Van Wert.

To kick off the program, a February flash sale is happening now – the first passport is $5, and the second passport is free making it the perfect opportunity for families, couples, or friends to participate together.

“Passport 250 is designed to get residents and visitors to explore Van Wert County in a fun, interactive way,” said Kim Fleming, Director of Visit Van Wert. “With monthly themes and quarterly prizes, there’s something new to look forward to all year long.”

The program is open to residents and visitors of all ages, and additional details about monthly themes, participating locations, and prizes will be shared throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.visitvanwert.com, follow Visit Van Wert on Facebook for daily updates on community events.

Event details

What: Van Wert County Passport 250

Where: locations throughout Van Wert County

Passports available: Visit Van Wert Office, 140 E. Main St., downtown Van Wert

Features: monthly themes, quarterly prizes

Special offer: February flash sale – first passport $5, second passport free