Golf simulator helps local HS golfers

VW independent sports/submitted information

The 19th Hole Golf Entertainment Center at Hickory Sticks Golf Course opened last February with the goal of expanding recreational access and community programming in Van Wert County. The facility features three golf simulators, dart boards, a shuffleboard table, and multiple viewing areas designed for year-round use.

A key component of the center’s programming includes free weekly simulator access for four area high school golf teams. Van Wert, Crestview, Lincolnview, and Parkway high school teams are scheduled to practice on Monday evenings throughout the winter months, when outdoor course access is limited.

Participation averages approximately 15 student-athletes per session. The winter access allows players to maintain practice routines and prepare for upcoming competitive seasons.

Local high school golfers have a way to practice their game during the cold winter months. Photo submitted

“This free collaboration with our local schools was created as a way to remove barriers for student-athletes during the offseason,” YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab said. “Access to indoor practice space can be difficult in winter, and this partnership makes consistency possible.”

A coach from one of the participating schools highlighted the value of the collaboration.

“Having a reliable indoor option allows players to work on fundamentals and track progress when weather would normally stop training,” the coach said.

The partnership between the Van Wert YMCA and Hickory Sticks Golf Course reflects a broader effort to use local facilities to support youth development and community engagement. Organizers indicated that the free high school golf nights are expected to continue long term.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.