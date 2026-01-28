The Brumback Library, all branches to offer new hours

The Brumback Library in Van Wert and all of its branches around Van Wert County will have new operating hours, making it easier for patrons. The new hours will start in mid-February. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Brumback Library and all of its branch locations around Van Wert County will begin new operating hours on Tuesday, February 17.

The updated hours are designed to provide the community with greater access and improved consistency across all library locations, making it easier for patrons to plan visits, attend programs, and use library services.

As part of the changes, the main library in downtown Van Wert will open at 9 a.m. each day, rather than 9:30 a.m., and will remain open until 7 p.m. three evenings each week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday) to better accommodate evening visitors. In addition, the main library will open two hours later on the fourth Friday of each month, opening at 11 a.m. on those days to allow staff to participate in professional development and training.

Branch libraries will also move to more consistent hours across locations, helping community members more easily understand when branches are open and available. Complete hours by location are listed below.

Community members who would like to share their thoughts about library services are encouraged to participate in the library’s community survey, which is open through February 9. The survey will help guide planning and decision-making for the next three to five years, and feedback is welcome from all residents—whether or not they currently use library services. The survey can be accessed through the library’s website.

Complete details about the new hours for each location, along with the community survey, are available at brumbacklib.org.

New hours by location, effective February 17

Main library

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Friday of each month)

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Convoy

Monday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 1-7 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Middle Point, Ohio City, Willshire

Tuesday: 1-7 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wren

Monday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.