VWCT ready to present new production

The Van Wert Civic Theatre has announced the upcoming production of Neil Simon’s beloved romantic comedy, Barefoot in the Park, a witty and heartwarming look at marriage, compromise, and the chaos of first apartments.

Barefoot in the Park plunges audiences into the hilarious ups and downs of newlyweds Paul and Corie Bratter as they navigate life in their first walk-up apartment—six flights up, no heat, and plenty of opinions. This Neil Simon classic explores the clash of personalities at the early crossroads of marriage, revealing the comedic struggles that come with learning how to live, love, and grow together. Filled with laughter and touching moments, the play reminds us that strong connections can thrive even with big differences, and that love often depends on compromise.

The cast for Barefoot in the Park includes:

Paul Bratter — Adam Shanaman

Corie Bratter — Alea Rex

Mrs. Banks — Amber Evans

Victor Velasco — Travis Nihiser

Telephone Repairman — Ed Eichler

Delivery Person — Dizzy Lantz

Performances will be held February 6, 7, 8 and 13, 14, 15 at the Van Wert Civic Theatre. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $16 and may be purchased by visiting vwct.org or by calling the box office at 419.238.9689.