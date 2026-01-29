Cougars wrestlers fall to Roughriders

VW independent staff/submitted information

In Western Buckeye League wrestling action at Van Wert High School on Thursday, St. Marys Memorial came away with a 44-33 win over the Cougars.

Van Wert was led by Owen Bates (No. 6 in the state) who won by a 16-2 technical fall over Cayden McCullough (No. 17). Individual Results are as follows:

106 – Logan Neargarder (SM) fall 1:23 over Alianna Estrada

113 – Owen Bates (VW) 16-0 technical fall over Cayden McCullough (SM)

120 – Chace Luedeke (SM) fall 3:48 over Heath Calvelage (VW)

126 – Ryan Wallace (VW) fall :51 over Wesly Klosterman (SM)

132 – Mikey Hoehn (VW) forfeit

138 – Jax VanGundy (SM) 18-3 technical fall over Roman Martin (VW)

144 – Dyllan Fink (SM) fall 3:13 over Gavin Gonzalez (VW)

150 – Zach Myers (SM) 9-6 decision over Caleb Bledsoe (VW)

157 – Devon Burker (VW) 16-3 major decision over Noah Bruce (SM)

165 – Briggs Wallace (VW) fall 1:10 over Christian Carter (SM)

175 – Tyler Holsinger (SM) fall :59 over Carter Heath (VW)

190 – Auston Welker (VW) forfeit

215 – Zaden Williams (SM) forfeit

285 – Matt Murray (SM) forfeit

The Cougars (6-6, 3-4 WBL) are back in action next Thursday on the road as they travel to Ottawa-Glandorf to take on the Titans in a WBL match.