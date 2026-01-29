Lycrecia Ann Carrier

Lycrecia Ann Carrier, nee Jenkins, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away surrounded by her loving husband and children on January 27, 2026, at the age of 69, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on June 4, 1956, in Van Wert, to N. Gerald Jenkins and Loretta Anne Siders, who predeceased her in death.

Lycrecia was a proud graduate of Van Wert High School, Class of 1974. Following her education, she dedicated more than 25 years of her professional life to Lincoln Financial Group, where her colleagues came to appreciate her hardworking spirit and unwavering commitment. After her retirement, she embraced the joys of family and community, cherishing every moment spent with her loved ones.

On April 4, 1992, Lycrecia married the love of her life, Ronald Carrier. Their 33 years of marriage were filled with laughter, love, and shared adventures. Together, they nurtured a loving home for their children, creating a beautiful blended family. Lycrecia’s pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. Family gatherings were a source of immense happiness for her, where she would share her warmth and humor, bringing everyone closer together.

As a member of St. Paul’s Church in Van Wert, Lycrecia was actively involved in her community. Her outgoing personality allowed her to connect with many, as she was known to speak to strangers with a genuine smile and a funny story. Lycrecia had a zest for life that was infectious. She loved reading, NASCAR, and cheering for Alabama football. Her favorite moments included lunch and coffee meetings with friends, where her opinions were as bold as her laughter was bright.

Lycrecia’s vibrant spirit and loving nature will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Ronald Carrier; her sons, Kyle Feasby, Justin Feasby, and Alex (Jessica) Feasby; her daughter, Andrea (Todd) Burgin; her stepson, Brandon (Sarah) Carrier, and her stepdaughter, Amy Carrier. In addition, she leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Ethan Feasby, Taylor Feasby, Lillian Burgin, Miles Burgin, Mary Carrier, and Rose Carrier. Brothers Westley Jenkins and Leroy (Mikey) Jenkins and sister Barbara (Michael) McConnell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, February 2, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Drake officiating, where family and friends are invited to celebrate Lycrecia’s remarkable life and the love she shared with all. Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, February 1, at the funeral home.

In this time of sorrow, we remember her strength, her joy, and the countless memories she has gifted us. Rest in peace, dear Lycrecia. Your legacy of love and laughter will forever remain in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving preferred memorials to the National Pancreatic Cancer Research Institute.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.