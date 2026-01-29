Riedel files petitions for Ohio Senate run

VW independent staff/submitted information

DEFIANCE — Republican State Senate candidate Craig Riedel has officially filed his petitions to run for senator in Ohio State Senate District 1. Riedel is running for the seat currently held by term-limited Ohio Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon).

In a statement announcing the filing, Riedel said he is well positioned to succeed Senator McColley and serve as Northwest Ohio’s conservative voice in Columbus.

Republican Craig Riedel has filed petitions to run for the First District Ohio Senate seat. Photo submitted

The statement also said since being the first candidate to enter the race in early April, Riedel has worked hard and has picked up several key endorsements. Along with local endorsements from within the district, Riedel has also received endorsements from statewide organizations like Ohio Value Voters, Associated Builders and Contractors of Ohio, and Americans for Prosperity-Ohio. Riedel’s pro-growth business background and staunch conservative principles have made him the clear choice for Republican voters in Senate District 1.

“Danette and I are incredibly grateful and encouraged by the outpouring of support from the people of northwest Ohio,” Reidel said. “Since the beginning of our campaign, we’ve had the opportunity to knock on more than 11,000 doors, attend events all across the senate district, and meet so many outstanding people who love Northwest Ohio. I look forward to continuing to work extremely hard everyday for the people of the 1st Senate District as their next senator.”

Riedel will run against State Representative Jim Hoops, who filed his petitions earlier this month. The two will square off in the May 5 primary election, with the winner advancing to the November ballot.

The 1st Senate District encompasses all or parts of 10 counties in Northwest Ohio: all of Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Williams Counties, and part of Logan County. Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) is term-limited in 2026, and is now the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswaney.

Riedel and his wife of 37 years, Danette, reside in Defiance. They have two children and three granddaughters. Riedel served as State Representative for the 82nd Ohio House District for six years. A civil engineer, he spent 27 years in the steel industry at Nucor Vulcraft Group.