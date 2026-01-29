Roughrider girls top Van Wert 70-37

VW independent sports

ST MARYS — St. Marys Memorial jumped out to a 15-point first quarter lead and from there went on to defeat Van Wert 70-37 on Thursday.

Audrey Reineke scored 14 of her 33 points in the first quarter, connecting on four treys and the Roughriders led 22-7 at the end of the period. Reineke and Sophia Menker each scored six points in the second quarter and St. Marys (12-7, 4-3 WBL) led 38-17 at halftime. Reinke added 13 points in the third quarter. Amaya Dowdy and Flannery Foster each scored seven points for Van Wert, with five of Foster’s points coming in the fourth quarter.

Van Wert (0-17, 0-7 WBL) will host Parkway on Monday.