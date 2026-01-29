Three new members join Hall of Fame

Submitted information

Crestview added three new members to its Educator Hall of Fame by honoring its 12th class of inductees during a ceremony at the boys’ basketball game on Friday, January 23. The ceremony was underwritten by the Convoy Community Foundation. which is continuously striving to enhance the quality of lives in our communities.

The inductees were Mike Biro, Jill Bowen and Diane Wilson.

Mike BIro served at Greenville, Sheridan and Sandusky high schools in addition to the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center before returning home to Crestview in 2001 as the junior/senior high school principal. After district restructuring, he remained as high school principal for a total of 18 years at Crestview and 35 years in education. Biro was known for his forward-thinking leadership and helped introduce many programs still serving students today.

Newly inducted members of the Crestview Educator Hall of Fame along with Hall of Fame Committee members presenting them with their awards include (left to right) Nancy Speelman (presenter), Diane Wilson (inductee), Anne Brecht (presenter), Jill Bowen (inductee), Sammi Joseph (presenter), Mike Biro (inductee). Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Richardson Photography

Jill Bowen began teaching at Crestview South in 1980 where she taught third grade before transitioning to fourth grade. What set her apart was her passion for creating memorable experiences for her students through engaging, hands-on and unforgettable lessons. Bowen retired in 2005 after 25 years of service.

Diane Wilson served Crestview for 38 years before retiring in 2024. For nearly her entire career Wilson worked with students as a special education teacher in grades 7-12, and later in her career she transitioned to eighth grade inclusion and seventh grade physical education teacher. Wilson served as a coach for various teams at both Crestview and Delphos Jefferson over the years. She still gives her time to Crestview by substitute teaching in the middle school.

The Crestview Educator Hall of Fame inducts members on a yearly basis through a nomination process and committee evaluation. A complete list of hall of fame members can be found on the Crestview website along with a nomination form.