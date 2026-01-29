Van Wert HS Class of 1978 donates to Eggerss Stadium

Pictured with a rendering of the display are (left to right): Jim Bloomfield and Alice Felger Laurent, Class of 19798; Capital Campaign Chair John White, and Ken Markward, Class of 1978. Nine of the 13 available spaces have been reserved. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1978 has donated $5,000 supporting the Eggerss Stadium renovation project. Through the legacy program, the class chose to be a yard line sponsor.

“Yard lines are an opportunity for groups, individuals, or businesses to have their name permanently displayed on a newly redesigned ten-foot rendering of Alumni Field at Eggerss”, stated John White, Eggerss Stadium Capital Campaign Chair.

The display started with just 13 spaces available and nine have already been reserved. The display will be part of donor recognition at the stadium in perpetuity.

“This donation represents inclusion of 1978 class members from all over the United States showing our continued support of VWHS, Eggerss Stadium, and Cougar Pride” class member Jim Bloomfield said.

“Once the remaining four spots are filled, there will be no more added, White said. “Also, leaving a legacy through the paver program is still available but that window is closing soon. The final phase (Phase IV) is in the design stage, and we are seeking additional community funding support to finish what will be a remarkable landmark in the downtown area.”

According to Superintendent Mark Bagley, the Phase IV will be focused in the south end zone area of the stadium and the main components of the project will include band bleachers and storage, the main entrance and ticket booth and concession stands and restrooms.

For information on how you or your organization can become a yard line sponsor, a paver donor or other ways to support the renovation, contact John White at 419.203.1217.

The massive Eggerss Stadium renovation project began after voters approved a 20-year, 1.15 mill bond issue in May of 2022. Phase I of the project included concrete restoration on the home side and the Cougar Pride Well, artificial turf and more. Phases II and III included a new home locker room, training room and multipurpose room, along with a new press box.