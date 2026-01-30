Car-train accident…

Incredibly, the driver and a passenger in this car suffered only minor injuries when the vehicle collided with a train along Bonnewitz Ave. in Van Wert early Friday morning. It happened at approximately 4:45 a.m. According to Van Wert Police Lt. Rob Black, the train was stopped and the person behind the wheel didn’t see it and drove into it. There are no flashing lights at the crossing. The scene was cleared roughly two hours after the accident. It’s the second car-train accident in Van Wert this month. The other one occurred on January 9, when a car was hit by a train that was backing up on Fox Rd. VWPD photos