Central accepting scholarship applications

VW independent staff/submitted information

Central’s Educational and Charitable Foundation will be accepting applications for its scholarship program until March 27. This program rewards and supports graduates seeking careers in the property and casualty insurance industry.

“Our scholarship program is an investment in the next generation of insurance professionals who will drive innovation, demonstrate excellence, and uphold the strong relationships and integrity that define our industry,” said Jena Wierwille, Vice President of Human Resources at Central.

Central Insurance is accepting applications for its scholarship program. VW independent file photo

The scholarship provides up to $5,000 per student, renewable for up to three years while enrolled. Additionally, recipients can connect with seasoned professionals in their field of interest at Central Insurance.

The scholarship is available to graduating high school students from Van Wert, Mercer, Putnam, or Paulding counties, Delphos City Schools, and Vantage Career Center with a home association to one of the eligible schools. Dependent children of current Central Insurance employees or retirees planning to graduate high school in 2026 are also eligible. Students must plan to attend an accredited two or four-year post-secondary educational institution on a full-time basis by the end of 2026, majoring in a degree with specific use towards a career position within the insurance industry.

Applications and additional information are available on the Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Foundation website at cicecf.org or through their high school guidance counselor. Completed applications and required materials should be submitted through the applicant’s high school guidance office.

This scholarship will be awarded on an objective and nondiscriminatory basis without regard to race, color, ethnicity, national origin, gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic testing results, marital status, religious beliefs, age, or disability.

The public may contribute to Central’s Educational and Charitable Foundation, understanding that these contributions will be used to support the scholarship program or specific charities.

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and has since evolved into Central Insurance, a property and casualty insurance carrier providing coverage for hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses across the country. Central remains based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston and Atlanta, with a satellite office in Columbus.