Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 30.
GMC
Ayersville 49 Tinora 40
Fairview 52 Edgerton 35
Paulding 63 Hicksville 13
Wayne Trace 64 Antwerp 51
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 71 Versailles 34
Fort Recovery 55 New Knoxville 55 (OT)
Marion Local 60 St. Henry 33
Minster 40 New Brement 26
NWC
Allen East 59 Lincolnview 55
Lima Central Catholic 65 Delphos Jefferson 39
Spencerville 65 Bluffton 31
PCL
Kalida 60 Ottoville 44
Miller City 64 Fort Jennings 37
TCL
Lima Sr. 76 Toledo Bowsher 29
WBL
Bath 45 Ottawa-Glandorf 33
Celina 45 Elida 41
Defiance 75 Kenton 43
Shawnee 63 Wapakoneta 40
Van Wert 88 St. Marys Memorial 50
POSTED: 01/30/26 at 9:56 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports