Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 30.

GMC

Ayersville 49 Tinora 40

Fairview 52 Edgerton 35

Paulding 63 Hicksville 13

Wayne Trace 64 Antwerp 51

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 71 Versailles 34

Fort Recovery 55 New Knoxville 55 (OT)

Marion Local 60 St. Henry 33

Minster 40 New Brement 26

NWC

Allen East 59 Lincolnview 55

Lima Central Catholic 65 Delphos Jefferson 39

Spencerville 65 Bluffton 31

PCL

Kalida 60 Ottoville 44

Miller City 64 Fort Jennings 37

TCL

Lima Sr. 76 Toledo Bowsher 29

WBL

Bath 45 Ottawa-Glandorf 33

Celina 45 Elida 41

Defiance 75 Kenton 43

Shawnee 63 Wapakoneta 40

Van Wert 88 St. Marys Memorial 50