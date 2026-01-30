Herbert L. Dawson

Herbert L. Dawson passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 28, 2026, at the Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on June 21, 1945, in Convoy, at their family home to Donald Ervin Dawson, Sr. and Carrie Marie (Stittsworth) Dawson, who both preceded him in death.

Herb is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jackie Fern (Ewald) Dawson; his two sons, Steven L (Cindy) Dawson of Wilmington, Ohio, and Mark C. Dawson of Van Wert; his grandson, Auston L. Dawson, and three brothers, Wayne (Linda) Dawson, Convoy, Donald E. Dawson, Jr. and Robert Dawson both of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Gerardot, and a sister-in-law, Janet Dawson.

Herb served in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Vietnam War, after his military service he worked at B. F. Goodrich for 26 ½ years until he took an early retirement. Later he went to work for Comair/Delta Air Lines as an aircraft mechanic until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church where he served God in various position. After his retirement he joined the Van Wert Cushman Club and he also started the website called “You might be from Convoy If” which he enjoyed learning the history and hearing the stories about Convoy.

Funeral services for Herb will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 14, at Calvary Evangelical Church of Van Wert with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. There will be visitation from 1-3 p.m. that day, also at the church.

Preferred memorials: to Calvary Evangelical Church.

