Klopfenstein seeking third term in office

VW independent staff/submitted information

HAVILAND — State Representative Roy Klopfenstein announced on Friday that he is running for re-election in Ohio’s 82 House District, which includes Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and the southern half of Defiance County.

“Serving the people of northwest Ohio has been the honor of my life,” said Representative Klopfenstein said in a press release. “I’m running for re-election because there’s much more work to do. Strengthening our communities, keeping government spending and regulation in check, protecting taxpayers, growing good-paying jobs, and ensuring our part of Ohio remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family is an on-going duty and responsibility.”

State Representative Roy Klopfenstein has filed petitions to seek re-election. Photo submitted

According to the news release, his 2026 re-election campaign will prioritize:

Fiscal responsibility, keeping taxes low, and ensuring accountability in state government.

Supporting agriculture and protecting Ohio’s great farming heritage.

Backing businesses and job creation across the region.

Public safety and support for law enforcement and first responders.

Investing in future generations, workforce development, and career opportunities.

“When I first took office, I pledged to preserve and protect the shared core values of faith, family, and freedom the people of my district hold so dear,” Representative Klopfenstein said. “There is not a day that goes by that I do not see the importance of that pledge and what it means to our children and grandchildren.”

Representative Klopfenstein serves as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee where he has been leading productive, common-sense initiatives that support and advance Ohio’s top industry of agriculture and encouraging future generations of Ohio farmers. He has also been serving on the House Energy, Local Government, and Transportation committees.

“Armed with the experience I have gained serving in the Ohio House of Representatives, I am more dedicated and determined than ever to protect and preserve the priceless values that make the counties of Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Defiance such great places to live and raise a family,” he said. “I look forward to earning the vote of the people of the 82nd Ohio House District during the 2026 elections so I can continue working on their behalf.”

Klopfenstein was first elected in 2022 and was re-elected in 2024.

Ohio’s 2026 primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 5, and the year’s general election will be on Tuesday, November 3.

Representative Klopfenstein’s campaign website can be found at www.RoyKlopfenstein.com.