Mustangs edge Lancers…

Allen East handed Lincolnview its first NWC loss of the season, as the Mustangs defeated the Lancers 59-55 Friday night. The two teams were tied 16-16 at the end of the first period and led 30-29 at halftime. After three quarters, it was 50-47. Lincolnview was able to tie the game 55-55 in the fourth quarter but Allen East was able to work on the clock and score the final four points of the game. Lincolnview had three players reach double digits. Zander Coil (pictured above) led the way with 16 points, Chayse Overholt had 14 points and Max Hammons had 13 points. Allen East’s Deacon Jones led all scorers with 21 points. The Lancers (14-3, 4-1 NWC) will play at Division VII No. 1 Delphos St. John’s tonight. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young