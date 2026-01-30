Thomas Payne lecture set for Sunday

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — A lecture and discussion titled “Thomas Payne and the Power of Words” will be hosted by James Lautzenheiser at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Convoy Opera House, a perfect setting for exploring Paine’s fiery rheotic and its impact on the American Revolution.

The presentation was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 25, but it was postponed for one week due to severe winter weather.

The lecture and discussion will be the first in a series of America 250 events and Lautzenheiser will be helping lead throughout the year. He will have packets of primary and secondary sources ready for everyone for a lively and thoughtful conversation, so bring your highlighters, pens, and plenty of questions.