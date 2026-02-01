Burt St. fire…

Shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday the Van Wert Fire Department responded to a call of smoke coming from the attic area of the house on Burt St. Firefighters removed smoldering insulation that appeared to possibly have been caused by an electrical issue. No one was injured and the home had been evacuated before the department arrived. The Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert County CERT assisted with traffic control. Fire crews returned to the location again around 4:15 p.m. when it was reported to have started to smoke again. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer