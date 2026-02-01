Chamber Youth Academy now underway

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce recently held the first session of the 2026 Van Wert Chamber Youth Academy at Central Insurance. The program will be presented through April 2026 with each session taking place at a different Chamber business member location within Van Wert County.

“We had a great time connecting with the junior year students from Van Wert City Schools, Lincolnview Local Schools, Crestview Local Schools, and Vantage Career Center,” Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville said. “This program allows us to put our young leaders in front of professionals in our community and gives them the opportunity to network and build professional relationships. This year’s class features 33 students, a number that has increased every year since the program inception.”

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce thanked the administration and staff of the four county schools who participate in the program as well as the Chamber business members who invest time to speak with the students.

Northwest State Community College is the exclusive sponsor of the Youth Academy program. The regional community college, which is based in Archbold, is a public two-year college that is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The accreditation allows the NSCC to offer degree and certificate programs in the fields of arts & sciences, business & public services, nursing & allied health, and STEM and industrial technologies. They serve over 77,000 northwest Ohio families across a six-county service area, including Van Wert County. NSCC recently opened its Van Wert satellite campus.

