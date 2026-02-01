Lancers boys fall to DSJ; Knights win

VW independent sports

Delphos St. John’s 89 Lincolnview 58

DELPHOS — Division VI No. 4 Lincolnview trailed Delphos St. John’s 18-17 after one quarter but the Blue Jays (No. 1, Division VII) flexed their muscles and quickly pulled away from the Lancers, 89-58 at a sold-out Robert A. Arnzen Gymnasium on Saturday.

Gavin Evans supplied seven of Lincolnview’s first quarter points but despite foul trouble, Cameron Elwer countered with 10 points of his own, while Andrew scored eight. Things changed in the second quarter, when Delphos St. John’s went on a 15-0 scoring run, which included 10 points by Andrew Elwer, and the Blue Jays took a 23-point lead into halftime, 48-25.

Chayse Overholt eyes the defense while dribbling the basketball. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

For Lincolnview, Holden Price and Marshall Hammons combined for 13 points in the third period, but Cameron Elwer answered with 14 points of his own, including three treys, and Delphos St. John’s led 77-43 entering the fourth quarter.

Cameron Elwer, who became Allen County’s all-time leading scorer on Friday night, led all scorers with 29 points while Andrew Elwer added 20 points. The two combined to bring down 14 rebounds. Evans led Lincolnview with 17 points, Price added 10 points and Hammons finished with 10 points. Delphos St. John’s connected on 31-of-54 shots (57 percent), while Lincolnview was 23-of-52 (44 percent), but just 4-of-19 from three point range. Both teams were proficient from the foul line, with the Blue Jays converting 15-of-16 attempts and Lincolnview hitting 8-of-10. Delphos St. John’s finished with a 29-23 rebounding advantage.

Linconlview (14-4) will host a pair of games this weekend – Delphos Jefferson on Friday and Paulding on Saturday. Delphos St. John’s (16-0) will travel to New Bremen on Friday then will host Bath on Saturday.

Crestview 78 Hicksville 33

HICKSVILLE — Led by Hayden Perrott, Crestview exploded for 30 first quarter points and the Knights rolled by Hicksville 78-33 in non-conference basketball action at Hicksville High School Saturday night.

Perrott, a 5-10 senior guard who recently committed to the University of St. Francis-Fort Wayne, scored 21 of his game high 26 points in the first quarter, including five three-pointers. Liam Putman scored five points in the second quarter and the Knights led 47-21 at halftime. Will Sheets accounted for eight of his 11 points in the third quarter and Huxley Grose added five of his 10 points, as Crestview built the lead up, 63-27 entering the fourth quarter. In the final period, Kale Lichtensteiger scored all eight points, including a pair of threes, and Denver McDougall and Kash Lichtensteiger each hit a trey. Crestview finished the game 11-of-20 from three point range. Boston Tribble and Paxton Yoder each led Hicksville (4-14) with eight points.

Crestview (12-6) has won five straight and 10 of their last 11 games. The Knights are off on Friday and will host Coldwater on Saturday (5 p.m. junior varsity start).