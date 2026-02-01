MP Lions sandwich supper this Friday

A reminder the Middle Point Lions Club is sponsoring a sandwich supper before the Lincolnview boys basketball game against Delphos Jefferson this Friday, February 6.

Sandwiches will be served in the Lincolnview cafeteria from 4-6 p.m. that day and the menu will include BBQ pork sandwiches, shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, cookies, brownies and Joan’s famous “scotcheroos.” Proceeds will benefit the Middle Point Lions scholarship fund.