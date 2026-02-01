New SNAP requirements in effect

VW independent staff

Significant changes are now in effect for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), previously referred to as food stamps.

Healthy adults age 18-64 are now required to work, volunteer or train for at least 80 hours per month to receive SNAP benefits beyond three months in a three-year period. Veterans, those who are homeless and former foster children are no longer exempt. In addition, parents with children 14 and older must meet the requirements.

The new work requirements went into effect on Sunday, February , with recipients having to demonstrate proof of meeting work requirements starting March 1.