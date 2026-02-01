On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Games are subject to change.

WKSD

Tuesday, February 3 – Paulding at Ottoville (girls)

Thursday, February 5 – Fairview at Paulding (girls)

Friday, February 6 – Ayersville at Antwerp (boys)

Saturday, February 7 – Paulding at Lincolnview (boys)

WERT

Saturday, February 7 – St. Henry at Van Wert (boys, 5 p.m. pregame)