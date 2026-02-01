One candidate withdraws from race

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

One of three Republican candidates who filed petitions to run for Van Wert County Juvenile/Probate Court Judge has withdrawn from the race and will not seek the nod in the May 5 primary election, while another current elected official has filed petitions to run for the same seat.

Online records from the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office show Van Wert Law Director John Hatcher has officially withdrawn from the race.

Van Wert Law Director John Hatcher has withdrawn from the race for Van Wert County Juvenile/Probate Court Judge. VW independent file photo

“I have decided that this was not the right time for me to run for Juvenile/Probate Judge,” Hatcher said via email to the VW independent. “I have other opportunities that I want to pursue in the near term. Because of that, I decided to withdraw my petition.”

“I do plan to continue to serve the people of the City of Van Wert as Law Director,” he added. “I still view being a judge as an ultimate goal for me. I am just not ready to stop being an attorney at this time.”

Meanwhile, Van Wert County Commissioner Todd D. Wolfrum, who is serving as the commission chairman this year, filed his petitions to run for judge Friday morning and they were ruled valid, meaning he’ll appear on the May 5 primary ballot.

As it stands now, Wolfrum and Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger will square off for the GOP nod in May, with the winner moving onto the November ballot. No Democrat has filed for the seat. The filing deadline is 4 p.m. this Wednesday.

The judge’s seat is currently vacant, following the December 31, 2025 retirement of former Van Wert Juvenile/Probate Court Judge Kevin Taylor. Governor Mike DeWine must appoint someone to fill the remainder of the term, which ends February 8, 2027. He’s said to be considering three names that were submitted to his office, but it’s not known when the appointment will be made.