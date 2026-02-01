Roundup: prep bowling, WBL swimming

VW independent sports

Bowling

Lincolnview 2596 Temple Christian 2053

LIMA — Owen Dannenfelser had a 177-234-411 series to lead Lincolnview by Temple Christian on Saturday. Pacey Early finished with a 204-187-391 series for the Lancers, followed by Grayden Clay (181-190-371), Chandler Murphy (169), Logan Block (150), Aaron Garay (136) and Carson Cowdrick (131).

Swimming

Cougars compete at WBL championships

LIMA — Shawnee captured the 2025-2026 WBL boys swimming championship, while Ottawa-Glandorf took home the girls title at the Lima YMCA on Saturday.

The Indians won the boys title with 264 points, while runner-up St. Marys Memorial finished with 244 points, followed by third place finisher Ottawa-Glandorf (222 points). Van Wert finished 10th with 34 points. On the girls’ side, the Titans (368 points) easily outdistanced runner-up Shawnee (277 points) and St. Marys Memorial (212 points). Van Wert was sixth with 93 points.

Van Wert’s highest placer was Katie Kramer, who finished third in the 200 yard freestyle (2:28.15). Jayden White was the boys’ highest placer, finishing sixth in the 100 yard freestyle (55.47).