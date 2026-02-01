Saturday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Saturday, January 31.

Non-conference

Allen East 72 Kenton 42

Ayersville 50 Pettisville 32

Bluffton 45 Liberty-Benton 42

Coldwater 71 Bath 62 (3OT)

Crestview 78 Hicksville 33

Defiance 38 Napoleon 31

Delphos Jefferson 43 Waynesfield-Goshen 24

Delphos St. John’s 89 Lincolnview 58

Edgerton 68 Hilltop 32

Fort Recovery 65 New Lebanon Dixie 34

Liberty Center 74 Fairview 48

Lima Sr. 84 Shawnee 60

Marion Local 51 Fort Loramie 34

Minster 58 Smithville 50

Montpelier 73 Antwerp 47

New Bremen 57 Perry 34

Parkway 50 Fort Jennings 37

Patrick Henry 59 Leipsic 27

Sidney 63 St. Marys Memorial 52

Spencerville 62 New Knoxville 44

St. Henry 60 Celina 35

Temple Christian 64 Calvary Christian 42

Tinora 44 Archbold 41

Versailles 51 Russia 28

Wapakoneta 54 Greenville 40

Wayne Trace 55 Kalida 45

PCL

Columbus Grove 66 Continental 26