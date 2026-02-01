Saturday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Saturday, January 31.
Non-conference
Allen East 72 Kenton 42
Ayersville 50 Pettisville 32
Bluffton 45 Liberty-Benton 42
Coldwater 71 Bath 62 (3OT)
Crestview 78 Hicksville 33
Defiance 38 Napoleon 31
Delphos Jefferson 43 Waynesfield-Goshen 24
Delphos St. John’s 89 Lincolnview 58
Edgerton 68 Hilltop 32
Fort Recovery 65 New Lebanon Dixie 34
Liberty Center 74 Fairview 48
Lima Sr. 84 Shawnee 60
Marion Local 51 Fort Loramie 34
Minster 58 Smithville 50
Montpelier 73 Antwerp 47
New Bremen 57 Perry 34
Parkway 50 Fort Jennings 37
Patrick Henry 59 Leipsic 27
Sidney 63 St. Marys Memorial 52
Spencerville 62 New Knoxville 44
St. Henry 60 Celina 35
Temple Christian 64 Calvary Christian 42
Tinora 44 Archbold 41
Versailles 51 Russia 28
Wapakoneta 54 Greenville 40
Wayne Trace 55 Kalida 45
PCL
Columbus Grove 66 Continental 26
