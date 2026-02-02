Dean Z to channel Elvis at the NPAC

Submitted information

Van Wert LIVE is thrilled to welcome back fan-favorite entertainer Dean Z – The Ultimate Elvis to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Sunday, February 15. Currently touring internationally with performances across the United Kingdom, Dean Z is bringing his high-energy, crowd-pleasing show back to Ohio for a night audiences won’t want to miss.

Known for his electrifying stage presence and powerful vocals, Dean Z has built a loyal following through his dynamic performances that celebrate the music, charisma, and legacy of Elvis Presley, while making the show entirely his own. His return to the Niswonger marks another exciting moment in a season packed with nationally recognized talent.

Dean Z is bringing Elvis to the NPAC on Sunday, February 15. Photo submitted

“Dean Z has a way of connecting with audiences that feels both nostalgic and fresh,” said Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director at Van Wert LIVE. “We’re excited to welcome him back after seeing his continued success overseas and can’t wait for local audiences to experience this show again.”

The February 15 performance is Presented by OhioHealth, whose continued support helps bring high-quality live entertainment to the region.

“OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital is proud to be the Presenting sponsor for Dean Z. Supporting the arts and live entertainment is just one of the many ways we show our commitment to this community,” said Paula Stabler, President of OhioHealth Van Wert. “Van Wert Live brings people together, and we’re honored to play a role in making these experiences possible for our friends, families, and neighbors,”

Additional support for the performance is provided by Westwood Behavioral Health and First Federal of Van Wert, two organizations deeply invested in the well-being and vitality of the Van Wert community.

“Westwood Behavioral Health Center is proud to partner with Van Wert Live and sponsor an unforgettable evening of entertainment at the Niswonger, featuring world-renowned Elvis tribute artist Dean Z,” said Mark Spieles, CEO of Westwood. “This event highlights our on-going commitment to community partnerships and the power of music to uplift, connect, and support mental wellbeing. Together we celebrate the healing impact of the arts and the strength of our community.”

“First Federal of Van Wert remains committed to helping the Van Wert community thrive,” said Brian Renner, CEO of First Federal of Van Wert. “We believe in supporting the performing arts and entertainment in the community. First Federal is excited to once again partner with the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.”

Dean Z’s return to the Niswonger comes at a time when his career continues to gain international momentum. His current UK tour has been met with enthusiastic audiences, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most compelling performers in his genre today. Bringing that same energy back to Ohio makes this performance especially meaningful for longtime fans and first-time attendees alike.

Tickets are still available for the Sunday, February 15 performance and can be purchased online at VANWERTLIVE.COM, by calling the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or by calling 419.238.6722 . For more information about this performance and the full Van Wert LIVE lineup head to VANWERTLIVE.COM .