Gas prices fall over last seven days

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 15.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.70 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 12.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 13.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 4.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.585 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.15 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.45 per gallon, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

Gas was $2.67 per gallon Monday afternoon at Pak-A-Sack on N. Washington St. Scott Truxell/VW independent

In Van Wert, pump prices varied widely on Monday afternoon, ranging from $2.66 at Murphy USA (Wal-Mart) to $2.99 at Lassus Handy Dandy and Tyler’s Short Stop.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 3.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 21.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“While oil prices jumped to their highest level in months amid geopolitical tensions, a weakening U.S. dollar, and supply concerns, the national average price of gasoline saw little change compared to a week ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Just over half of states saw gas prices decline, led by Indiana, Ohio, and other price-cycling states that had previously seen prices jump but have since started to fall. Meanwhile, prices are rising across much of the West Coast as the transition to summer gasoline begins and attention turns to another refinery shutdown in California expected in April. Over the coming weeks, we’re likely to see more states experiencing increases than decreases.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

February 2, 2025: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

February 2, 2024: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

February 2, 2023: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

February 2, 2022: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

February 2, 2021: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

