Girls hoops: Cougars lose, Lancers win

VW independent sports

Parkway 56 Van Wert 23

Abby Williamson connected on four three pointers, including two in the fourth quarter and Parkway defeated Van Wert 56-23 at Van Wert High School Monday night.

The Panthers held the Cougars scoreless in the first quarter and took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter, including six points by Megan Hughes. Parkway led 25-9 at halftime and 36-17 after three quarters.

Williamson finished with 16 points, Hughes added 11 and Hadley Stover finished with nine points. Van Wert was led by Katie DeAmicis and Jada Watson, who each scored six points.

Both teams will return to action Thursday night, with Van Wert (0-18) hosting No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf and Parkway (16-3) hosting St. Henry.

Lincolnview 48 Fort Jennings 32

FORT JENNINGS — At Fort Jennings, Lincolnview used a 13-0 fourth quarter scoring advantage to pull away from the Musketeers 48-32 Monday night. 10 of Lincolnview’s fourth quarter points came from the foul line, as the Lancers went 10-of-13 from the free throw line in the period.

Destiny Breese and Joey-Kate Carey accounted for all 11 of Lincolnview’s first quarter points and the two teams were tied after the first quarter. Annabel Horstman scored six points in the second period and the Lancers led 21-16 at halftime. Quinlyn Walker scored all six of her points in the third quarter and Horstman added four more.

Breese led Lincolnview with 15 points, Horstman had 13 points and Carey added 10. Reese Hellman led Fort Jennnings with 10 points.

Lincolnview (8-11) will play at Delphos Jefferson Thursday night.