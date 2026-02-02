Jason B. Waldron

Jason B. Waldron, 47, of Findlay, passed away at 11:27 am Friday, January 30, 2026 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

He was born December 12, 1978 in Van Wert, a son of David & Marcha (Watson) Waldron. Both parents survive in Van Wert.

He is survived by a daughter, Kelcie Waldron of Columbus; his fiancé, Alicia Nieto of Findlay; sisters, Renee (Mike) Baeten of Fort Wayne and Andrea (James) Baker of Van Wert; brothers, Richard Waldron and Lucas Waldron, both of Van Wert, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Isabella Waldron.

He was employed as a welder by Quality Welding and Fabrication of Findlay.

Friends who wish to pay their respects may do so from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 4, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home with his uncle, Pastor Michael Waldron officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

The family suggests monetary donations directed to help defray funeral expenses.