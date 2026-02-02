Random Thoughts: HS hoops, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around two tough weekends – one this Friday and Saturday, and the other last Friday and Saturday, plus spoilers, a team on a roll, an upset involving highly ranked boys basketball teams, and a Super Bowl prediction.

Tough weekend

Another big weekend is on tap for the Van Wert boys basketball team. Friday night, it’s a key WBL at Ottawa-Glandorf, which is never an easy place to play. Saturday, St. Henry comes to town.

The Titans are 10-4 (4-2 WBL) and 5-1 at home this season. When’s the last time Van Wert won at The Supreme Court? I’m not sure. I’ve gone back as far as the 2003-2004 season and the Titans won each of their home games against the Cougars there. Based on the standings before that, I’m guessing it was sometime in the mid-1990s.

St. Henry is 10-4 but upon closer examination, the Redskins have lost to Division VI No. 1 Marion Local twice, Division VII No. 1 Delphos St. John’s, and Spencerville, meaning this is a really good 10-4 team.

Tough weekend II

It was a tough weekend for the Lincolnview Lancers. They suffered their first conference loss of the season at Allen East, 59-55, on Friday. The following night, Delphos St. John’s did what they’ve done against a number of teams this season – win by a large margin. The Blue Jays topped the Lancers 89-58.

Despite that, especially the loss to Allen East, the Lancers still control their own destiny in terms of the NWC title race. If Lincolnview defeats Delphos Jefferson this Friday and Crestview next Friday, they’ll earn at least a share of the title. Both games are at home. With just one conference loss, Allen East remains in the title hunt. The Mustangs play at Spencerville this Friday, Bluffton next Friday and Columbus Grove in the regular season finale.

Spoilers?

Crestview and Columbus Grove can play the role of spoiler in the NWC and perhaps even create a three or four-way tie for the title. Spencerville could be a spoiler as well, but with three NWC losses already, it’s going to be tough for the Bearcats to win a piece of the conference championship.

On a roll

Van Wert is 11-1 in its last 12 games, with the only loss coming to Marion Local. You know who else is on a roll? Crestview. The Knights have won five straight and are 10-1 in their last 11 games, with the only loss coming to Arlington (15-3). Crestview is clicking offensively, having scored 65 points or more in each of their last five games. This is not a squad other teams are going to want to face in the tournament.

Upset

Some may argue that Lutheran East has the best boys’ basketball team in Ohio, regardless of division. I wouldn’t necessarily argue against that. After all, “The Lue” has won three straight state championships and was undefeated this season, until Sunday.

The Falcons lost to Maysville 82-76. Maysville, from the Zanesville area, finished as the Division II state runner-up in 2024, and as the Division IV state champion last year. Lutheran East won the Division V state title last year and before that, back-to-back Division III state championships.

People who were at the game called it the game of the year.

Prediction

Here’s my obligatory Super Bowl 60 prediction – please don’t use it for any type of wager, friendly or otherwise.

My pick: Seattle 24 New England 20.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.