Real estate transfers 1/26-1/30/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between January 26-30, 2026.

Gary J. Tinnel, Cindy K. Tinnel, Gary Tinnel, Cindy Tinnel to Tinnel Family Living Trust, Tinnel Family Living Trust TR, Gary J. Tinner TR, Cindy K. Tinnel TR – Convoy inlots, lot 357; Convoy Outlots, lot 4; a portion of Section 12 in Willshire Township.

LNV Corporation, LNV Corporation ATTY, Radian Real Estate Management LLC ATTY to Zach Carder – a portion of Section 31 in Tully Township.

Straley Custom Homes LLC to Robert J. Tamborski – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 64.

John E. Schmidit, Kirk D. Clair to Clair-Schmidt Family Trust, Clair-Schmidt Family Trust TR, John E. Schmidt TR, Kirk D. Clark TR, The Clair-Schmidt Family Trust, The Clair-Schmidt Family Trust TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 970.

Town’s Edge Car Wash Inc to Super Wash Real Estate LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 3958.

Estate of Ronald W. Agler to Roberta L. Englehart – Ohio City inlots, lot 11; lot 13.

Roberta L. Englehart, Mark Englehart to Timothy S. Braun, Lori J. Braun – Ohio City inlots, lot 11; lot 13.

Killian Sudduth, Desiree Sudduth, Killian Sudduth ATTY, Desiree N. Sudduth ATTY, Desiree Sudduth ATTY, Desiree N. Sudduth, Killian R. Sudduth, Killian R. Sudduth ATTY to Ian A. Cowan – Van Wert inlots, lot 3299.

Moenter Properties LLC to Shaye Hirschy, Brandy Hirschy – Middle Point inlots, lot 219.

BMW Properties LLC to Jeffery A. Klausing – Delphos subdivisions, lot 5.

David C. Jemker to David C. Hemker – a portion of Section 35 in Washington Township.

Bradley S. Baker to Robin L. Baker, Robin L. Schuller – a portion of Section 22 in Harrison Township.

Estate of Christopher N. Wilson to Jenna L. Strayer – a portion of Section 31 in Pleasant Township.

Daniel D. Workinger, Lori A. Workinger to Elam A. Wickey Jr., Esther J. Wickey – a portion of Section 7 in Willshire Township.

Village of Ohio City, Ohio City Village to Village of Ohio City, Ohio City Village – Ohio City outlots, lot 26.

Theodore D. Scaer, Sharon A. Scaer, Sharon Scaer to Theodore Eric Scaer, Angela V. Huffine, Megan A. Bowman – a portion of Section 3 in Harrison Township.

Daniel L. Clum Living Trust, Daniel L. Clum Living Trust TR, Trisha L. Clum Living Trust, Trisha L. Clum Living Trust TR, Trisha Clum TR to Corey Keber, Taylor Keber – a portion of Section 36 in Pleasant Township.

Mary A. Bartley, Laurie Bartley to Sierra S. Secaur – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 260.

Emalee E. Little to Blake A. Snyder – Van Wert subdivisions – lot 129; lot 130; lot 123, lot 131; lot 128; lot 125.

Zachary Fitzgerald Kuhn to Benjamin C. Rodriguez, Kristie L. Rodriguez – Van Wert inlots, lot 314.

Ronald Kalb, Sandra F. Kalb to Jennifer L. Sinning, Trent A. Sinning, Jennifer Sinning, Trent Sinning – Van Wert inlots, lot 3898.