Sheila Rae Gunter, 80, of Delphos, passed away on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on October 26, 1945, in Lima to Peter J. and Naomi (Hummer) Fuerst. She married David D. Gunter.

Sheila Gunter

A devoted homemaker, Sheila dedicated her life to nurturing her family, raising her sons, Jeff, Daniel, and David, as well as her daughters, Tiffany and Laura. Her unwavering commitment to her family was the cornerstone of her life, and she took great pride in being a loving mother and grandmother. In addition to her family, Sheila found joy in her hobbies. She had a cherished collection of dolls and was an avid reader.

Sheila is survived by her five children, David Gunter of Van Wert, Laura Brown of Celina, Jeff (Amy) Gunter of Van Wert, Daniel Gunter of Van Wert and Tiffany Gunter of Spencerville; her grandchildren, Nathan Gunter, Brittni Wenning, Ryan Gunter, Julia Gunter, Addie Gunter, Evan Maye and Calen Oen, and four great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Naomi; her husband, David D. Gunter; and a brother, Michael Fuerst.

A private family burial is scheduled at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City. A celebration of Sheila’s life will be held at a later date.

Services have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.