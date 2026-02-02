UNOH students headed to Super Bowl LX

LIMA — 11 University of Northwestern Ohio Sport Marketing and Management students, accompanied by two professors, are set to showcase their skills on a national stage at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, California. The internship, hosted by the NFL and the Bay Area Host Committee, will have students actively participating in events leading up to the big game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, February 8.

The list of students includes Chase Heitkamp of Rockford and Hayden Haman of Spencerville. The remaining nine students attending the internship experience are Tess Denning of Dalton; Marquette Derrick-Rowles of Fort Wayne; Veronica Valentine of Upper Sandusky; Kyle Drazil of Northfield; Lane Kerby of Lewisburg; Jacob Taylor of Kenton; Mallory Horvath of Bellbrook; Daniel Booker of West Milton, and Ethan Klepper of Fort Wayne.

The students’ primary assignment involves volunteering at the Super Bowl Experience, a dynamic, interactive pro football theme park at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The Super Bowl Experience features interactive games, youth football clinics, merchandise shops, autograph sessions with NFL players, photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi trophy, and unique fan experiences such as the 40-yard dash and vertical jump games, where fans compete against NFL players on an LED screen. As ambassadors for the event, the students will play a crucial role in assisting visitors, answering questions, and ensuring a friendly and enjoyable atmosphere for the expected one million visitors.

Working closely with the Bay Area Host Committee, the centralized planning group for Super Bowl LX, the students will gain hands-on experience in planning, organizing, and supporting activities that enhance the overall Super Bowl experience for the city, state, and region.

In addition to their roles at the Super Bowl Experience, the students will collaborate with On Location Services to contribute to hospitality events outside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on game day. Professors Julia Etzkorn and Phil Gunder hope this experience will provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the meticulous planning and execution required to transform the Super Bowl into an unforgettable fan experience.

“I want them to see what goes into executing a huge event like this, to be able to experience it first-hand and gain experience on a large-scale setting like the Super Bowl,” Professor Etzkorn explained. “The best part is that they will be able to make connections here that could help them obtain jobs within the sports industry when they graduate. This year’s students are more excited than ever to experience the Super Bowl in person.”

Students will depart for California on Wednesday and will return next Wednesday, February 11.