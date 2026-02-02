VWHS holding parent-teacher conferences

Submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Chuck Rollins has announced that parent-teacher conferences for the second semester will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, February 16.

Parent-teacher conferences allow parents the opportunity to discuss their son/daughter’s progress in school with their child’s teachers. Members of the teaching staff welcome and encourage parents to visit the school during the scheduled hours.

Plan to park in the far west parking lots toward the back of the school and enter via the high school gymnasium entrance.