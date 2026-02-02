YWCA to hold annual women’s dinner

VW independent staff/submitted information

YWCA of Van Wert County will host its annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

This year’s honorees include:

Paula Stabler

Professional Leadership: Terra Bonifas, Rachel Davis, and Jamie Evans

Women’s Empowerment: Alex Giessler

Volunteerism: Kendra Heffelfinger

Youth Development: Christie Wendel

Civic Dedication: Teresa Shaffer

Overcoming Adversity: Rochelle Campbell, Destinee Hough, and Amberlin Somerton.

“The Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner is our favorite event of the year,” said Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA Director of Outreach and Communications. “It is an honor to celebrate and recognize these ten women for their accomplishments, impact and commitment within our community,”

Three young women will also receive their YWCA scholarship awards at the dinner. Those finalists have yet to be decided and will be announced in mid- February.

Paula Stabler, MSN, RN and President of Ohio Health, has been named emcee for this year’s event. Stabler is a strategic, results-driven healthcare leader with extensive experience in clinical and operational management. She is proud of her journey from patient care technician to hospital president and her dedication to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care close to home. Stabler is committed to strengthening the Van Wert community and mentoring future professionals. She serves on the YWCA of Van Wert County board, supporting the organization’s mission to empower and uplift women and their families throughout the community.

Tickets may be purchased beginning February 9 from the YWCA website store, The Persimmon Collective (https://ywcavanwert.org/van-wert-ywca-store). Doors for the event will open at 5:15 p.m.

Businesses or individuals interested in sponsorship, or those needing more information about the dinner should contact Julie Schaufelberger at julies@ywcavanwertcouny.org.

The YWCA is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation.