Delphos residents should conserve water

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — Delphos officials are asking residents to conserve water.

Safety-Service Director Adam Haunhorst said due to the extended drought throughout the region, the city’s water supply has been drawn down to 50 percent of usable capacity.

“We are asking that the citizens of Delphos help to conserve water during this period to help prolong the supply of available water until normal weather conditions return,” he said.

Examples of conservation include:

Refrain from washing cars

Shorten showers

Refrain from running dishwashers or washing machines until full

Do not run taps constantly while washing dishes or brushing teeth

Fix any known water leaks and be vigilant for water leaks developing

Haunhorst also said if conditions don’t improve, the city may need to implement Phase II drought protocol.