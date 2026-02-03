Honor Flight releases 2026 schedule

VW independent staff/submitted information

FINDLAY — Flag City Honor Flight’s 2026 schedule features three trips to Washington, D.C. – April 14, June 9, and September 15. The flights will depart from the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport

Priority will be given to terminally ill veterans, followed by others in the order their applications were received. Eligibility includes those who served from World War II through the Vietnam War. Flag City Honor Flight serves northwest Ohio, including Van Wert and Paulding counties.

In addition, Flag City Honor Flight has a new leader this year. Will Miller is now president, succeeding Steve Schult. Miller has been a board member since 2012 and has been a part of every flight Flag City Honor Flight has taken. His previous roles have included vice president and media director.

“I am excited to move into the leadership role of this great organization,” Miller stated. “Getting a chance to thank and honor these veterans has been the single greatest highlight of my life. I look forward to moving this organization into the future and to impact as many veterans’ lives as we can.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Schult for his years of service to FCHF and its veterans,” he added. “His leadership has taken this organization to new levels and has guided us to unbelievable success.”

Schult plans to continue to volunteer for Flag City Honor Flight at welcome home events.

Flag City Honor Flight, Inc. is a 100 percent volunteer-run organization dedicated to providing veterans in northwest Ohio and surrounding areas with the opportunity to visit their war memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost. Supported by charitable donations, these annual flights honor America’s heroes and their sacrifices for our nation’s freedom. FCHF serves veterans from World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War eras.

Involvement opportunities