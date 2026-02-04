Congressional Art Competition is open

VW independent staff/submitted information

WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman Bob Latta (OH-5) has announced his office is now accepting submissions for the 2026 Congressional Art Competition.

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students, grades 9-12, who live or attend school in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District, which includes Van Wert, Mercer and Paulding counties. The competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.

Bob Latta

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Monday, April 13.

Once received, all artwork will be displayed in the district until honorees are recognized at a reception. The winning piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building Complex in Washington, D.C. for one year, and three honorable mention pieces will be displayed in Latta’s district offices.

“Ohio’s Fifth District is filled with incredibly gifted young artists, and the Congressional Art Competition provides a great opportunity to celebrate their talent,” Latta said. “Every year, I am impressed by the originality and skill displayed in each submission, and I’m excited to see the creative artwork students will share this year.”

Each student is allowed one entry. Eligible artwork includes the following:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers

Collages: must be two-dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, etc.

Computer-Generated Art

Photography

All entries must meet the following criteria:

The submission must be two-dimensional

The submission must be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and four inches deep, including the frame

It also must have a wire attached to the back suitable for hanging on a wall.

The submission must not weigh more than 15 pounds

The submission must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws

It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed. Work entered must be in the original medium, that is, not scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing. Framing rules apply only to the winning artwork.

For information on submitting artwork for the competition, or to help answer any questions, click here or contact Barbara Orange in the Bowling Green office at 419.354.8700 or by emailing barbara.orange@mail.house.gov.